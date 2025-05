Photo : YONHAP News

Nuclear power overtook coal last year to become South Korea’s largest source of electricity for the first time.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, nuclear power accounted for 31-point-seven percent of total electricity generation in 2024, producing 188-point-eight terawatt-hours.It marks the first time in 17 years that coal has been displaced as the country’s leading energy source.Coal and gas were tied for second place at 28-point-one percent, generating 167-point-two terawatt-hours.Meanwhile, renewable energy surpassed 10 percent of the energy mix for the first time at 10-point-six percent, producing 63-point-two terawatt-hours of electricity, driven by expanded solar capacity and increased investment.