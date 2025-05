Photo : YONHAP News

The UN General Assembly will hold its first high-level meeting on May 20 to address human rights issues in North Korea.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and groups concerned with human rights in North Korea said Monday that UN General Assembly President Philémon Yang announced the meeting in a notice letter.The meeting will be held at the General Assembly Hall in accordance with the UN General Assembly’s resolution on the human rights situation in North Korea, adopted in December 2024.The resolution included a request to the Assembly’s president to hold a high-level meeting with the participation of civic groups and experts concerned with human rights in North Korea.A similar meeting took place at the UN General Assembly in September 2014, but the hosts were the South Korean and U.S. governments, as well as the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.