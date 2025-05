Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party nominated Rep. Kim Yong-tae as its new interim chief on Monday.Kim is set to be officially appointed after a vote by the party's national committee on Thursday.Born in 1990, Kim is the party's youngest lawmaker representing the constituency that serves Pocheon and Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.The party’s presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, nominated Rep. Kim to succeed former interim chief Kwon Young-se, who resigned the day before over a controversial plan to change candidates at the last minute.During the party's campaign meeting at the National Assembly, Rep. Kim apologized and said the party must admit that martial law was wrong and that the party failed to properly hold former President Yoon Suk Yeol accountable for his wrongdoings.