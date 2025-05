Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech power authority plans to file an appeal with the highest administrative court this week, challenging an injunction that prevents it from signing a nuclear power plant construction deal with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.According to government sources on Sunday, Czech authorities explained during Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun’s recent visit to Prague that the Czech utility company Elektrárna Dukovany II plans to appeal the injunction.Elektrárna Dukovany II is a subsidiary of the country’s main electricity firm, CEZ, and is in charge of the nuclear power plant construction project.A Czech regional court granted the injunction last week after French energy company EDF, one of the losing bidders, filed a legal challenge.Under the Czech judicial system, the Supreme Administrative Court has the final ruling when a party appeals an injunction.