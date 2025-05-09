Appellate Court Upholds Fine for Lee Jae-myung’s Wife for Breaking Election Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The Suwon High Court has upheld a lower court decision to fine the wife of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung one-and-a-half million won, or around one-thousand-70 U.S. dollars, for violating the Public Official Election Act.The appellate court issued the ruling on Monday for Kim Hye-kyung, rejecting appeals both from her and the prosecution.Kim was indicted in February of last year without physical detention over allegations that she covered the cost of meals for six people, including the wives of three then-incumbent or former DP lawmakers, in August 2021, using a Gyeonggi Province corporate credit card, when her husband served as the provincial governor.Kim allegedly paid for the meals shortly after her husband declared he was seeking the party’s presidential nomination.The appellate court dismissed Kim’s claims that her personal assistant, surnamed Bae, acted alone in paying for the meals.In making its assessment, the court said it took into account the relationship between Kim and Bae, their respective status, the key duties that Bae handled as a civil servant for the province, and the fact that Bae had frequently used the province’s corporate credit card in the process of handling Kim’s personal affairs.