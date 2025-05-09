2 Taiwanese Arrested at USFK Air Show on Suspicion of Illegally Taking Photos

Photo : YONHAP News

Police apprehended two Taiwanese people they suspect of illegally taking photos of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) facilities and equipment during an air show at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police on Monday, the Pyeongtaek police are investigating the two people, one in their 60s and another in their 40s, on suspicion of violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.The two are suspected of sneaking into the Osan Air Power Days 2025 show on Saturday in spite of a USFK ban on visitors from specific countries and regions, including China and Taiwan.Police say they arrived at the scene after receiving a report about a suspicious duo taking photos at the show despite being refused entry three times.In March, two Chinese teenagers were found to have taken thousands of photos near four South Korean and U.S. air bases, as well as the nation’s three major international airports: Incheon, Gimpo and Jeju.The following month, a Chinese father-son pair were caught taking unauthorized photos near the Osan base.