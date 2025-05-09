Menu Content

Economy

KOSPI Jumps 1.17% on US-China Deal Hopes

Written: 2025-05-12 16:57:28Updated: 2025-05-12 17:06:47

KOSPI Jumps 1.17% on US-China Deal Hopes

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed more than one percent higher Monday after the U.S. and China concluded their first round of high-level tariff negotiations, fueling optimism about a potential trade agreement.

The KOSPI rose 30-point-06 points, or one-point-17 percent, to close at two-thousand-607-point-33.

The main bourse climbed on rising hopes for a possible U.S.-China trade agreement after both sides held tariff talks in Geneva, with officials calling the discussions constructive and saying they signaled progress, though a joint statement is still pending and is expected later in the day.

Samsung Electronics soared five-point-11 percent and its rival SK hynix gained two-point-58 percent, while Hyundai Motor jumped three-point-11 percent and Kia climbed three-point-47 percent.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained two-point-88 points, or zero-point-40 percent, to close at 725-point-40.
