Prosecutors Probing Alleged Election Nomination Interference Summon Ex-First Lady Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating alleged election nomination intervention involving self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun have summoned former first lady Kim Keon-hee.According to the judicial community on Monday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office notified Kim to appear for questioning on Wednesday as a suspect on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act and the Political Funds Act.It is unclear whether the former first lady will respond to the summons.Kim faces allegations of exercising undue influence to secure former People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Young-sun's nomination in the 2022 by-elections, in return for having Myung's polling firm conduct surveys ahead of the 2022 presidential election for free.Kim is also suspected of interfering in the PPP's nomination for the mayoral race in Pohang ahead of the 2022 local elections, and seeking to have a former prosecutor run for office in the 2024 general elections.If the former first lady does not appear on Wednesday, the state agency is expected to notify her of a new date.