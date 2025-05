Photo : YONHAP News

Daytime temperatures are forecast to be higher than in previous years on Tuesday, with some regions expected to see the mercury rise to nearly 30 degrees Celsius.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning lows on Tuesday are predicted to range between nine to 17 degrees, before daytime highs surge to between 20 to 29 degrees.The weather agency said daytime temperatures are expected to exceed 25 degrees for an extended period in many inland regions of the country.Temperatures are likely to be between 15 to 25 degrees in Seoul, 13 to 26 degrees in both Daejeon and Gwangju, 12 to 28 degrees in Daegu and 15 to 22 degrees in Busan.The temperature gap between day and night could widen to around 15 degrees as the nation falls under the influence of a high-pressure system.