Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Air Force will resume live-fire drills some two months after they were halted following an accidental bombing of a civilian village in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province during a live-fire exercise.The Air Force said on Monday that the resumption starting in the second and third week of this month follow safety assessments of two artillery ranges - one in the Yellow Sea and another in the mountains of Gangwon Province.The accident involving eight MK-82 bombs on March 6 took place at an artillery range in Pocheon.A KF-16 fighter jet pilot was found to have mistakenly entered a latitude coordinate in the World Geodetic System 1984(WGS 84).No decision has yet been made on resuming training at the Pocheon range.