Top Court Justices Won't Attend Assembly Hearing on Reversal of DP Candidate Lee's Acquittal

Written: 2025-05-12 18:44:32Updated: 2025-05-12 18:59:30

Top Court Justices Won't Attend Assembly Hearing on Reversal of DP Candidate Lee's Acquittal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court chief justice and justices have said they will not attend a parliamentary hearing on the top court's reversal and remand of Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s acquittal over election law violation.

The top court said on Monday that it would be difficult for the justices to attend the hearing regarding a trial, adding such a position was delivered to the National Assembly.

Earlier, the DP urged chief justice Jo Hee-de to resign and decided to hold the hearing on Wednesday, accusing the top court of intervening in the June 3 presidential election through what it claimed was an unprecedented acceleration of review and judgment.

The DP lawmakers on the Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee unilaterally approved the hearing plan and request for witnesses last Wednesday amid a boycott by the People Power Party. 

The list of witnesses included Jo and eleven justices involved in the reversal, as well as a number of other judges at the top court.
