Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Goryeo Dynasty Statue of Buddha Returned to Japan after Being Smuggled 13 Yrs. Ago

Written: 2025-05-12 19:12:26Updated: 2025-05-12 19:13:49

Goryeo Dynasty Statue of Buddha Returned to Japan after Being Smuggled 13 Yrs. Ago

Photo : Kyodo / YONHAP News

A statue of Buddha from the Goryeo Dynasty that was returned by a court order to Japan after being smuggled into South Korea 13 years ago arrived on the Japanese island of Tsushima early Monday.

According to Japan's Kyodo News and Jiji Press, the island's Kannonji temple held a Buddhist ceremony to mark the statue's return.

Setsuryo Tanaka, head of the temple, said while it has taken a long time for the statue to return, he positively considers exchanges with Buseoksa Temple in Seosan, South Korea with which the Kannonji had engaged in a legal battle over the ownership.

Tsushima Museum, the statue's new home, is set to hold a special exhibition for one month.

Assumed to have been looted by the Japanese pirates centuries ago, the statue is one of two Buddha statues stolen from the island and smuggled into South Korea by a group of thieves in 2012. One of the two statues was returned to Japan three years later.

Following a long legal battle, the South Korean Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling in favor of the Japanese side in October 2023, citing the legal principle of acquisitive prescription.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >