Military Official Testifies against Yoon: Orders Overheard in 4 Phone Calls on Martial Law Night

Written: 2025-05-13 07:59:54Updated: 2025-05-13 08:46:10

Photo : YONHAP News

The third hearing in impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s criminal insurrection trial was held Monday. 

Two people testified at the hearing, which began at 10:15 a.m. at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul. 

Oh Sang-bae, former deputy commander of the Capital Defense Command, claimed he overheard four phone calls between Yoon and his then-boss, former Commander Lee Jin-woo, after Yoon declared martial law on the night of December 3. 

Oh, who sat together with Lee in a car that night, testified that during the ride to the National Assembly, he overheard Yoon order Lee and the troops to enter the Assembly and have four men drag people out of the building one by one. 

Yoon’s lawyers questioned the credibility of Oh’s testimony, pointing out that he had not spoken directly with Yoon.

After Oh underwent questioning for about five hours, Park Jeong-hwan, chief of staff of the Army Special Warfare Command, took the stand.

But Park’s testimony was not yet complete when the hearing ended at 6:50 p.m. and will continue in the next hearing.
