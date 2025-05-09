S. Korea, Malaysia to Hold Ninth Round of FTA Talks This Week

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Malaysia are set to hold their ninth round of official talks toward a bilateral free trade agreement(FTA) this week.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that the negotiations will run from Tuesday to Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, with Director General for FTA Negotiations Kwon Hye-jin leading the South Korean delegation.The leader of the Malaysian delegation is Sumathi Balakrishnan, senior director for strategic negotiations at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.The two sides have held five rounds of official FTA talks since declaring the resumption of negotiations in March last year.In the ninth round, the two sides will work to narrow their differences across eight sectors, including goods, services, investment, rules of origin and economic cooperation.South Korea and Malaysia are set to hold their ninth round of official talks toward a bilateral free trade agreement(FTA) this week.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that the negotiations will run from Tuesday to Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, with Director General for FTA Negotiations Kwon Hye-jin leading the South Korean delegation.The leader of the Malaysian delegation is Sumathi Balakrishnan, senior director for strategic negotiations at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.The two sides have held five rounds of official FTA talks since declaring the resumption of negotiations in March last year.In the ninth round, the two sides will work to narrow their differences across eight sectors, including goods, services, investment, rules of origin and economic cooperation.