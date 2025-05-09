Menu Content

EU Asks Czech Republic to Postpone Signing Nuclear Power Plant Contract

Written: 2025-05-13 09:02:02Updated: 2025-05-13 09:19:22

Photo : KBS News

A senior official at the European Union has reportedly asked the Czech Republic to postpone signing a contract with South Korea’s Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) to build two nuclear reactors in the European country.

According to the European news website Euractiv, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Lukáš Vlček told the Czech news agency CT on Monday that he received a letter to that effect from European Commissioner Stéphane Séjourné. 

The Czech minister added that he was preparing a response.

He did not elaborate on the details of the letter, but reportedly said it reflects the perspective and opinions of France’s EDF, a losing bidder in the nuclear power plant deal.

KHNP won the contract in July last year after beating EDF in the tender, but EDF recently filed a complaint against the Czech Office for the Protection of Competition after the regulator rejected its appeal.

Last week, a court in the Czech Republic issued an injunction blocking the country’s energy company from signing the deal with KHNP.
