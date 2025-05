Photo : KBS News

South Korean conductor Chung Myung-whun will take over as the next music director of the famed Italian opera house Teatro alla Scala.The opera house in Milan announced Chung’s appointment on its website Monday, saying he will succeed Riccardo Chailly at the end of next year and will serve in the position until February 2030.Chung is the first Asian to assume the role at the opera house.According to the Italian daily La Repubblica, Fortunato Ortombina, the opera house’s superintendent and artistic director, officially proposed Chung’s appointment to the board and it met with unanimous approval.Since 1989, Chung has conducted nine operas in 84 performances and 141 concerts at La Scala, the greatest number for any conductor who was not a music director.