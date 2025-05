Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election will canvass on Tuesday in the Gyeongsang region, the country’s traditional conservative stronghold.Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will visit Gumi, Daegu, Pohang and Ulsan on Tuesday to woo voter support.Lee visited Gyeongju and Changnyeong last week, before the official campaign began.The People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo will campaign in Daegu, Ulsan and Busan, visiting the party’s local offices in Daegu and Busan to launch his presidential campaign in the region.Kim will also visit traditional markets in Ulsan and Busan to meet merchants there.Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate for the minor New Reform Party, will reach out to voters in Daegu.He will have lunch with students at Kyungpook National University and take part in a discussion at the headquarters of the Daegu Medical Association before visiting Chilseong Market.