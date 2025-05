Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean voters living overseas can soon cast their ballots in Cuba, after the two countries established diplomatic relations in February.The South Korean Embassy in Cuba set up an overseas election commission on Monday to ensure fairness in the June 3 presidential election.Voting will take place May 22 to 25 at the embassy in Havana.Ballots from overseas voters are returned to South Korea via diplomatic pouches and sent by mail to the relevant election commission in the presence of observers recommended by parties.The ballots will be counted together with domestic ballots.It will be the first time South Korea holds overseas voting in Cuba.