Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Customs Service said Tuesday that it held director-level talks with U.S. Customs and Border Protection last week.The South Korean customs authority said the meeting took place in Washington on Friday, with South Korea represented by Park Hun, head of the agency’s international affairs bureau.The agency said the two sides shared their positions on issues of mutual concern and explored ways to strengthen reciprocal customs cooperation.It added that it conveyed South Korean companies’ difficulties and suggestions regarding customs clearance and requested that the U.S. agency provide the companies with helpful customs information.