Acting President Urges Public Officials to Maintain Political Neutrality ahead of Election

With official campaigning for the June 3 presidential election underway this week, acting President Lee Ju-ho has ca​lled on public officials to strictly follow the rules on political neutrality.The acting president issued the guidance Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul.Lee also stressed the government’s duty to ensure public safety and protect the economy, adding that emergency plans for summertime natural disasters will be announced this week.The acting president said economic difficulties persist, particularly for small businesses and self-employed people, calling for the swift execution of the extraordinary budget to stimulate the sluggish economy.Commenting on the hacking incident at SK Telecom in April, Lee said public concern remains despite the carrier’s steps to replace SIM cards, offer a SIM protection service and enable a SIM reset, ordering the Science and ICT Ministry to take the necessary steps and continually inform the public about its efforts.