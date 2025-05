Photo : KBS News

A fire broke out Tuesday at a logistics center in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, prompting fire authorities to issue a Level Two response alert.According to the authorities, the fire started around 10:30 a.m. at the warehouse in the city’s Bubal area.No casualties have been confirmed yet and 178 people evacuated, according to the authorities.The building is a precast concrete structure consisting of three aboveground floors and one at the basement level, with a total floor area of some 80-thousand square meters.Firefighters rushed to the site after receiving a report that stored goods on the third floor were burning.The authorities are working to put out the blaze, mobilizing 55 fire trucks and 160 personnel.