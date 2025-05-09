Lee Jae-myung Campaigns in Conservative Southeast, Calls for Unity over Ideology

Photo : YONHAP News

On the second day of official campaigning for the June 3 presidential election, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the conservative strongholds of Daegu, Ulsan and other southeastern cities.Speaking at Gumi Station Plaza on Tuesday, Lee acknowledged former President Park Chung-hee’s role in driving industrialization and pledged to be a capable leader who prioritizes the nation’s future over political ideology.He said it does not matter whether policies come from the left or the right, as long as they benefit the nation.In Daegu, Lee met with office workers over lunch to discuss the city’s future, particularly in light of its history as a textile industry hub.Meanwhile, the Democratic Party’s campaign committee criticized People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo’s recent apology over the martial law controversy as insincere, saying a genuine apology would include calls to expel former President Yoon Suk Yeol and sever ties with far-right forces.