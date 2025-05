Photo : YONHAP News

On the second day of campaigning in the southeast, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo continued to rally conservative voters in Daegu and the surrounding area.At a local election committee launch event in Daegu, Kim urged voters to support the party to help restore democracy, saying the region has always stepped up in times of national hardship.Speaking to reporters, Kim rejected calls to expel former President Yoon Suk Yeol from the party, saying it would be inappropriate.This comes a day after he apologized for the suffering caused by Yoon’s December 3 martial law attempt.Meanwhile, New Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok also campaigned in Daegu, where he criticized both major candidates as unfit to lead the country.