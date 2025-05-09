Culture Minister Highlights S. Korea-Japan Ties at Joseon Tongsinsa Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

Culture Minister Yu In-chon attended a ceremony on Tuesday marking the symbolic arrival of a replica Joseon Tongsinsa ship at Osaka Port, commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan by reenacting one of the goodwill missions sent by the Joseon Kingdom to Japan between 1607 and 1811.Speaking at the event, Yu said the historic vessel’s journey symbolizes renewed cooperation between the two nations and called for setting a “new milestone” to guide future generations for the next 500 to 1,000 years.He emphasized the closeness between the two countries, saying they “cannot move away from each other” and must continue to grow together.Yu also highlighted the role of cultural exchange among younger people, noting the popularity in Japan of content such as K-pop and K-webtoons, and saying the younger generations in both countries appear to have already moved beyond the idea of national borders.The replica ship departed from Busan on April 28 and arrived in Osaka on May 11, where it will take part in Korea Day festivities at the Osaka-Kansai Expo.