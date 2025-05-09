Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

ICT Minister Chairs Committee Meeting on AI Computing

Written: 2025-05-13 14:53:46Updated: 2025-05-13 14:54:47

ICT Minister Chairs Committee Meeting on AI Computing

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has discussed specific ways to secure ten-thousand advanced graphics processing units(GPUs) for artificial intelligence(AI) development within this year.

Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im chaired the fourth meeting of the AI Computing Infrastructure Special Committee on Tuesday and put the plan to secure the GPUs on the agenda.

This was a follow-up measure to the supplementary budget bill passed by the National Assembly earlier this month, which allocated one-point-46 trillion won, or about one billion U.S. dollars, to secure GPUs.

The ministry said the committee agreed that it is important to expedite all procedures, from purchasing to building and using GPUs, through public-private cooperation.

The government plans to hold a public contest to select a cloud service provider that can quickly secure, build and operate advanced GPUs, then build GPUs in existing data center installation spaces.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >