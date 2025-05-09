ICT Minister Chairs Committee Meeting on AI Computing

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has discussed specific ways to secure ten-thousand advanced graphics processing units(GPUs) for artificial intelligence(AI) development within this year.Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im chaired the fourth meeting of the AI Computing Infrastructure Special Committee on Tuesday and put the plan to secure the GPUs on the agenda.This was a follow-up measure to the supplementary budget bill passed by the National Assembly earlier this month, which allocated one-point-46 trillion won, or about one billion U.S. dollars, to secure GPUs.The ministry said the committee agreed that it is important to expedite all procedures, from purchasing to building and using GPUs, through public-private cooperation.The government plans to hold a public contest to select a cloud service provider that can quickly secure, build and operate advanced GPUs, then build GPUs in existing data center installation spaces.