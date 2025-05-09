S. Korea Showcases Heritage at Osaka-Kansai Expo with Performances, Giant LED Display

Photo : YONHAP News / Ministry of Culture

South Korea’s cultural heritage will be showcased at the Osaka-Kansai Expo in Japan as part of “Korea Week,” which runs May 13 to 17.The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Heritage Service are presenting the “Korea on Stage” program at the event’s Korean Pavilion, featuring live performances and a media art exhibition.A massive 27-meter-wide, 10-meter-tall LED screen at the pavilion showcases iconic cultural assets including an Irworobongdo painting, traditional textiles like Hansan mosi, and historic Korean landscape art.From May 14 to 17, the venue will also host performances highlighting Korea’s intangible cultural heritage, featuring masters of pansori, the seungmu Buddhist monk dance, geomungo music, and traditional folk dances such as the lion and sogo drum dances.An official from the Cultural Heritage Administration said the initiative aims to promote the historical and cultural significance of Korean heritage and enhance South Korea’s national brand on the global stage.