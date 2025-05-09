‘National Day of Korea’ Event Held at 2025 World Expo in Osaka

Photo : YONHAP News

An event introducing South Korea’s culture and technologies was held Tuesday at the 2025 World Expo, which kicked off April 13 in Osaka, Japan, for a six-month run.The ministries of industry, culture, foreign affairs and agriculture, and the Korea Heritage Service, held the “National Day of Korea” event, launching a five-day program that will feature 12 economic and cultural events promoting South Korea at the World Expo, which is seeing the participation of 158 countries.The event saw the attendance of South Korean government officials, including Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Culture Minister Yu In-chon, as well as top economic officials such as Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin.It featured a parade to reenact the history of the diplomatic delegations that the Joseon Kingdom sent to Japan between 1607 and 1811.The event also included a performance that depicted the story of Mimaji, a musician of the Baekje Kingdom who passed on the kingdom’s culture to Japan some 14-hundred years ago.As of Sunday, roughly 323-thousand people had visited the fair’s Korea Pavilion, or some 13-and-half percent of all World Expo visitors.