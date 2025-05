Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched higher Tuesday after the U.S. and China reached a trade agreement.The KOSPI rose one-point-09 points, or zero-point-04 percent, to close at two-thousand-608-point-42.After two days of high-level negotiations, the U.S. and China both agreed to remove their reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, boosting Wall Street but leaving KOSPI market heavyweights in mixed territory.Battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped two-point-95 percent and Samsung Electronics declined one-point-22 percent, but SK hynix rose one-point-79 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor added zero-point-46 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ increased six-point-48 points, or zero-point-89 percent, to close at 731-point-88.