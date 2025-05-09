Crime Action Thriller ‘Yadang: The Snitch’ Becomes Year’s Biggest Box Office Hit

Photo : Plus M Entertainment

Director Hwang Byeong-gug’s crime action thriller “Yadang: The Snitch” has become the biggest box office success so far this year, with ticket sales surpassing three-point-015 million.According to the film’s distributor, Plus M Entertainment, the latest tally surpassed ticket sales of Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17,” which previously was the highest-grossing film with over three-point-013 million tickets sold.Since its release on April 16, “Yadang: The Snitch,” starring Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-joon, has topped the box office for a total of 25 days.It is also the first R-rated South Korean film to have attracted more than three million moviegoers since the 2019 thriller “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil.”“Yadang: The Snitch” is a story of betrayal and redemption centering on drug informant Kang-su, portrayed by Kang Ha-neul; prosecutor Kwan-hee, played by Yoo Hae-jin; and detective Sang-jae, played by Park Hae-joon.