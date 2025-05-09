Menu Content

Politics

Gov't Preparing to Resume Summit Diplomacy under Incoming Admin.

Written: 2025-05-13 17:09:36Updated: 2025-05-13 17:28:05

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it is making preparations for summit diplomacy to resume after a new administration takes office following the June 3 presidential election.

An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the preparations in terms of content and protocol are aimed at ensuring that there will be no disruption to diplomatic activities under any circumstance.

The new president could make his debut on the multilateral stage, hitting the ground running if South Korea is invited to attend the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Canada mid-June or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in the Netherlands late June.

The new leader could also meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office in January this year.

The annual chair of the G7 holds the authority to invite countries or international bodies outside the forum for an extended summit or ministerial meeting and South Korea was previously invited to the G7 summit in 2021 and in 2023.

NATO has in recent years invited the so-called Indo-Pacific Four(IP4) partners - South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia - to its summit and ministerial gatherings.
