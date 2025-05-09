Law Firm Files for Group Dispute Settlement Seeking User Compensation for SKT Hacking

Photo : YONHAP News

A local law firm has filed for a group dispute settlement seeking compensation from mobile carrier SK Telecom(SKT) for its subscribers regarding damages incurred due to a recent hacking incident.According to the firm on Tuesday, the application was submitted to the Personal Information Dispute Mediation Committee under the settlement system aimed at accelerating the process of awarding damages to information breach victims as an alternative to a lawsuit.The firm said the first-phase application involves victims who have agreed to a relief of right through group dispute settlement.If SKT were to refuse acceptance of the settlement put forth by the committee or the amount of compensation is deemed too little, the firm intends to file a damages suit on behalf of the victims.Earlier this month, the nation’s largest mobile carrier said it verified a user SIM-related data breach on April 18 after a malware attack.