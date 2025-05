Photo : YONHAP News

Occasional overcast skies are forecast nationwide Tuesday night, while daytime temperatures in the inland regions are expected to rise above 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), areas along the southern coast are forecast to report thick fog between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.Morning lows on Wednesday are projected to range between nine to 18 degrees, before daytime highs climb to between 20 to 28 degrees.The daily temperature difference will likely stand around 15 degrees.Strong winds are expected along the western coast of the central region and in eastern parts of Gangwon Province, with instant wind speeds reaching over 90 kilometers per hour in the northern mountain areas through early Wednesday under a strong wind alert.