Reuters: Malaysia Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Steel Imports from S. Korea, 3 Others

Photo : YONHAP News

Malaysia has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on partial steel imports from four countries, including South Korea.According to Reuters on Tuesday, Malaysia's Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry decided to levy the duties on flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel that are clad, plated or coated with tin from South Korea, Japan, China and India.Duties ranging between 21-point-six and 35-point-43 percent will be imposed on South Korean imports, and between 15-point-74 and 36-point-eight percent on shipments from Japan.Products from China will see duties between four-point-48 and 20-point-42 percent, and 27-point-88 percent for imports from India.The duties took effect on Sunday and will remain in place for five years.The Malaysian steel industry requested an investigation last year, claiming that large amounts of flat-rolled products from the four countries imported through dumping have caused serious damage to the local industry.