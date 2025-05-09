Menu Content

Domestic

UN Expresses Concern over Rise in Racial Hate Speech in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations expressed concern over the rise in racially motivated hate speech in South Korea against immigrants, refugees and people from China.

According to a report on the country by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination(CERD) Tuesday, the committee shared its concern, citing an incident of hate speech against the Muslim community in opposition to construction of a mosque in Daegu.

The committee recommended revisions to the country's criminal law for aggravated punishment against offenses motivated by racial discrimination, enactment of a law to criminalize racial hate speech and hate crimes.

It also advised the government in Seoul to denounce, investigate and punish hate speech made by politicians and other public figures, and to make efforts to improve the working environment of migrant workers at risk of discrimination and dangers.

The committee also raised concern over various social discrimination faced by North Korean defectors in the country, urging Seoul to legalize a ban on their forced repatriation and to take steps to eradicate stigma and discrimination against defectors.
