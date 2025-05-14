Menu Content

Battle for Votes to Continue in Conservative Stronghold

Written: 2025-05-14 08:17:12Updated: 2025-05-14 13:10:51

Photo : KBS News

Candidates running in the June 3 presidential election will campaign in the country’s traditional conservative stronghold of Busan and South Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday. 

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will kick off the day’s campaigning in Busan with a visit to the UN Memorial Cemetery.

Lee will then canvass in the nearby cities of Changwon, Tongyeong and Geoje. 

The People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo will visit a traditional market in Jinju and head to Sacheon to visit the Korea AeroSpace Administration. 

Kim will then visit a national industrial complex in Changwon and campaign in Miryang before visiting Tongdo Temple in Yangsan. 

Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate for the minor New Reform Party, will reach out to voters in Busan. 

He will visit a Confucian organization in the morning and have lunch with students at Pusan National University before meeting with religious leaders at Beomeo Temple. 

The New Reform Party candidate will then woo voters at Jagalchi Market and in the city’s Seomyeon area.
