Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has once again placed North Korea on its list of countries that do not fully cooperate with counterterrorism efforts.The department said Tuesday that North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Syria and Venezuela have been designated as “not fully cooperating countries.”North Korea, which has been on the list since 1997, has also been on a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism since 2017.Cuba was removed from the uncooperative list last year under the Biden administration, but has been added back for its refusal to turn over fugitives to U.S. custody.The department said in a statement that Cuba is harboring eleven fugitives, some of whom face terrorism-related charges, and the Cuban government has made clear it is unwilling to discuss their return to face justice in the United States.The U.S. prohibits the sale or licensing of defense articles and services to the listed countries.