Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

194,000 Jobs Added in April

Written: 2025-05-14 09:03:11Updated: 2025-05-14 09:24:33

194,000 Jobs Added in April

Photo : KBS News

The nation added nearly 200-thousand jobs in April. 

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28-point-88 million last month, up 194-thousand from the same month last year.

Job growth exceeded 100-thousand for the fourth consecutive month in April. 

But jobs in the construction industry declined for the 12th consecutive month, with 150-thousand fewer construction jobs posted in April.

The manufacturing industry also continued to lose jobs, recording 124-thousand fewer jobs than a year earlier in the largest fall since February 2019. 
 
The employment rate for those in the 15 to 64 age range stood at 69-point-nine percent last month, a zero-point-three percentage point increase from a year earlier, while the rate for those aged 15 to 29 slipped by nine-tenths of a percentage point to 45-point-three percent.

The jobless rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point on-year to two-point-nine percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >