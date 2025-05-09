194,000 Jobs Added in April

Photo : KBS News

The nation added nearly 200-thousand jobs in April.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28-point-88 million last month, up 194-thousand from the same month last year.Job growth exceeded 100-thousand for the fourth consecutive month in April.But jobs in the construction industry declined for the 12th consecutive month, with 150-thousand fewer construction jobs posted in April.The manufacturing industry also continued to lose jobs, recording 124-thousand fewer jobs than a year earlier in the largest fall since February 2019.The employment rate for those in the 15 to 64 age range stood at 69-point-nine percent last month, a zero-point-three percentage point increase from a year earlier, while the rate for those aged 15 to 29 slipped by nine-tenths of a percentage point to 45-point-three percent.The jobless rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point on-year to two-point-nine percent.