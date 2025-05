Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly supervised combined tactical drills and called on his country’s armed forces to step up preparations for war.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday that Kim inspected the combined tactical drill demonstrations of special operations units and a demonstration match by tank subunits the previous day.The drills were reportedly held at a training camp for the Capital City Defense Corps of the Korean People’s Army.Kim reportedly said the North’s revolutionary armed forces are now fighting on a number of fronts, the most important of which is the “anti-imperialist class front,” and that making full preparations for war is the most crucial task, stressing the primacy of combat drills.Kim appears to have mentioned the anti-imperialist class front to justify having deployed troops to Russia to support Moscow’s war against Ukraine.