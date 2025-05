Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States will hold tariff talks this week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) trade ministers’ meeting.U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to visit South Korea to attend the APEC trade ministers’ meeting, set for Thursday and Friday on Jeju Island.Greer will reportedly hold separate bilateral talks with major countries, including South Korea, on the margins of the APEC gathering.Greer is expected to hold tariff talks with South Korea’s Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun on Friday.The two officials previously met on April 24 in Washington for the “two-plus-two” trade talks involving the top trade and finance officials of the two nations.