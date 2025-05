Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung holds a solid lead ahead of the June 3 election, with support from over half the population.In a nationwide survey of one-thousand-two adults conducted by Gallup Korea on Monday and Tuesday, 51 percent of respondents said Lee is the best choice among the seven registered candidates.People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo placed second with 31 percent, followed by New Reform Party leader and former PPP Chair Lee Jun-seok with eight percent.Eight percent of the respondents said they do not support any candidate.Seven out of ten respondents said they expect Lee to win the election.The survey, commissioned by News1, had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.