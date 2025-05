Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has handed down prison terms to two men who took part in a violent attack on the court earlier this year.On Wednesday the Seoul Western District Court sentenced a 35-year-old man surnamed Kim to 18 months in prison for trespassing and obstructing the performance of official duties.The other man, a 28-year-old surnamed So, got a year in prison for trespassing.It was the first ruling in the courthouse riot case.The two men were part of a crowd that broke into the court’s compound and vandalized the premises and assaulted police officers on January 19, shortly after the court issued a pretrial detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over the martial law incident.The two were among 96 people charged with offenses in connection with the riot.