Photo : YONHAP News

SK Telecom, the country’s largest mobile carrier, said it has enrolled almost all of its users in its SIM protection service, including those staying abroad.Ryu Jung-hwan, head of the carrier’s infrastructure strategy and technology center, said Wednesday that virtually all subscribers were enrolled in the service as of early Wednesday, with the automatic inclusion of customers living abroad or traveling starting Monday.The carrier has worked to enroll its subscribers in the service since a hacking incident caused a data breach last month.On Monday, the company implemented an upgrade of the service so it can be used overseas.