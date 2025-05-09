Supreme Court Chief Cites ‘Independence of Judiciary’ to Explain No-Show at Parliamentary Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Chief Justice Jo Hee-de did not appear at the National Assembly’s Legislative and Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday to discuss the retrial of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on allegations of violating the election law.According to Democratic Party Rep. Jung Chung-rae, the chairman of the committee, Chief Justice Jo submitted a written explanation for his absence, indicating that it would be inappropriate to participate in a hearing that concerns an ongoing case.Jo cited Article 103 of the Constitution, which guarantees the independence of the judiciary, as well as other laws.Sixteen other top court justices, who were also called in as witnesses but failed to appear, gave similar reasons for staying away.Jung criticized the justices for not attending the hearing, saying their refusal is unlawful and unconstitutional and that he hopes the Supreme Court will deeply reflect on whether the judiciary is trying to interfere in the upcoming presidential election.Lawmakers from the People Power Party, meanwhile, slammed the Democratic Party for holding the hearing.