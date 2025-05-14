Presidential Candidates Outline Different Strategies to Reduce Threats from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Presidential candidates representing the Democratic Party and the People Power Party have both pledged to address nuclear threats from North Korea, but their approaches differ widely.In the second installment of our analysis of candidates’ campaign pledges, our Bae Joo-yon looks at their defense and foreign affairs policies.Report: Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed to reduce nuclear threats from North Korea by preventing accidental clashes, easing military tensions and taking steps to build trust.He also promised to boost the nation’s ballistic missiles capabilities and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system, while pursuing the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. to South Korea under a firm South Korea-U.S. alliance.Lee also pledged to actively take part in global issues through the G20 and G7 while pursuing a new Asia strategy and cooperation with the Global South.He said he would boost trade cooperation to stabilize supply chains for critical materials and fuel minerals.People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo’s pledges regarding North Korea centered on strengthening Seoul and Washington’s extended deterrence and bolstering the South’s own nuclear potential.To better implement extended deterrence, Kim proposed the permanent deployment of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula, substantial South Korea-U.S. drills related to the integration of conventional and nuclear weapons, and the addition of a clause to the South Korea-U.S. mutual defense treaty that would guarantee protection from nuclear attacks.To bolster South Korea’s own nuclear potential, Kim proposed revising Seoul and Washington’s nuclear cooperation accord to obtain the technology to enrich uranium and reprocess plutonium at a level similar to that seen in Japan, within the scope of a peaceful use of nuclear energy.He also vowed to acquire design technology for nuclear weapons based on close South Korea-U.S. consultations, if deemed necessary, as well as to develop nuclear-powered submarines.The New Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok vowed to abolish the unification ministry and hand its responsibilities over to the foreign ministry.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.