US Defense Department: N. Korea Could Have 50 ICBMs by 2035

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. Defense Department report says North Korea may have 50 intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBMs) within ten years.The Defense Intelligence Agency report, released in Washington Tuesday, assesses that Pyongyang has successfully tested ballistic missiles with sufficient range to reach all of the United States.According to the agency, the North currently has no more than ten ICBMs but could produce around 40 more by 2035.This was backed by Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of the U.S. Northern Command, who said in a written report ahead of a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday that North Korea continues to defy the international nonproliferation regime and advance its strategic weapons program.Guillot also said the North’s newest ICBM, the solid-fueled Hwasong-19, which was first tested in October last year, probably can deliver a nuclear payload to targets throughout North America while minimizing the United States’ ability to provide prelaunch warnings.