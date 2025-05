Photo : YONHAP News

SSG Landers' slugger Choi Jeong became the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) League's first 500 home run hitter.Choi batted third as the designated hitter in their home game against the NC Dinos at Incheon SSG Landers Field on Tuesday and hit a two-run home run in the 6th inning.The home run makes him the first KBO player to reach the milestone.Choi debuted in 2005 with the then-SK Wyverns and had 495 home runs through last season.Doosan Bears manager and former Samsung Lions slugger Lee Seung-yeop has the second most home runs with 467.