Photo : OD Company

The South Korea-produced musical “The Great Gatsby,” which has made its way through Broadway and the West End of London, will open in Seoul this summer.OD Company, the company responsible for producing the show under lead producer Shin Chun-soo, said Wednesday that the musical will open at the GS Arts Center in Gangnam District on August 1.“The Great Gatsby” opened at New York’s Broadway Theater in April 2024 and advanced to London’s West End this past April.The musical is based on the book by F. Scott Fitzgerald, which has been called one of the greatest American novels of the 20th century.OD Company said it plans to showcase the English version first before staging a Korean version next year.