Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung made campaign stops in traditionally conservative Busan and South Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday.This follows visits to Daegu and other parts of the Gyeongsang region on Tuesday in an effort to win over conservative voters.In Busan on Wednesday, Lee promised to turn the city into a maritime capital by relocating both the oceans ministry and HMM, a major shipbuilding company formerly called Hyundai Merchant Marine.The former Democratic Party leader was pessimistic about the idea of relocating the Korea Development Bank from Seoul to Busan, which People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo proposed.In a social media post the same day, he pledged sustainable growth in the shipbuilding industry with an emphasis on high-tech, eco-friendly ships powered by electricity and liquefied natural gas.