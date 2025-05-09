Conservative Presidential Candidates Vie for Voter Support in Busan, S. Gyeongsang Province

Photo : YONHAP News

The two conservative candidates in the presidential race have been working to gain voter support in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province on day three of the official campaign period.People Power Party(PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo on Wednesday made a stop at a traditional market in Jinju, where he spoke with locals and vowed efforts to improve people's livelihoods.Kim said if elected, he will be a president who ensures happiness of citizens and business is good, stressing that he is also committed to creating jobs, especially for young people.The PPP contender also visited the Korea AeroSpace Administration in Sacheon, where he pledged to ensure drastic support for strategic industries, including aerospace and shipbuilding.Kim was also scheduled to make an afternoon stop at the Changwon National Industrial Complex to talk more about his business and economic pledges.Meanwhile, Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate for the minor New Reform Party, reached out to citizens in Busan, emphasizing his self-claimed position as the “new conservative candidate.”Lee stressed that he has the potential to win the election, while his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo firmly established himself as runner-up.Lee, who has been focused on drumming up support from voters in their 20s and 30s, visited the campus of Pusan National University and also met with vendors and merchants at local markets in efforts to broaden his base.