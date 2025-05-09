KOSPI Climbs for Third Day as Trade Worries Ease

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for a third straight day Wednesday as the U.S.-China trade deal boosted investors’ appetite for risk.The KOSPI gained 32-point-15 points, or one-point-23 percent, to close at two-thousand-640-point-57.Foreign and institutional buying powered the surge, with offshore investors grabbing 470-point-five billion won, or about 331-million U.S. dollars, and institutions adding 534-point-five billion won with semiconductors, biotech and entertainment stocks leading the gains.SK hynix surged three-point-78 percent on Nvidia’s Blackwell chip deal with Saudi Arabia, while Samsung Electronics advanced zero-point-88 percent, Samsung Biologics increased by zero-point-five percent, Hybe rose three percent and CJ ENM, the country’s largest production studio, added two-point-85 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose seven-point-17 points, or zero-point-98 percent, to close at 739-point-05.